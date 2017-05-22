Two Moms Get Brutally Honest About Bathing Suits in Relatable Video

May 22, 2017 12:04 PM By Jon Corrigan

Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley, the funny moms behind popular Facebook page Imomsohard, tackle the pitfalls and double-standards of female bathing suits in their newest video.

“When I’m at the beach, I’m there to lifeguard, build sandcastles, supply treats, re-stand the umbrella every dang time it blows over, spray sunscreen, drink a beer, look for seashells, warm-up wet kiddos, force people to eat sandwiches and drink juice, blow up water-wings, and keep my son from publicly urinating,” the duo write in a Facebook post that accompanied the video. “Basically, I’ve got a really fun job to do and I don’t have time to let a piece of lycra throw me off my game. #imomsohard #baywatch #swimsuit #cutouts #doubledecker #brave #moat #onelife #liveit #momlife #reallife #mombod #beach”

.

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music & CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live