Thomas Rhett Takes Adopted Daughter Willa Gray on Tour

By Abby Hassler

Thomas Rhett brought his wife Lauren and newly adopted daughter Willa Gray on the road with him this past weekend (May 19-20). Rhett even brought Willa out on stage to greet the crowd.

Related: Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren are Loving Being Parents

The country star shared a video compilation from his concert in Mississippi, which shows Willa Gray hanging out behind the scenes with her mother. Another image shows the little girl sporting a large pair of noise-canceling headphones in her dad’s arms onstage.

Lauren also shared a moment from the weekend on social media with the caption, “despite her confused look, I think she really loved her first weekend on the road 💛 (& daddy took her on stage!! 😩😍-soo cute)”

Check out the posts below.

Can't wait to get back to Mississippi! Always a great crowd🤘🏻 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on May 21, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

The coolest thing ever A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on May 20, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT