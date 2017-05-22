RECAP: Blake Shelton Is The Big Billboard Awards Country Winner

May 22, 2017 8:00 AM By Chuck Edwards

And with a smooch from his lady, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton took the trophy as Billboard’s “Top Country Artist.” “I had a good feeling,” Shelton said from the stage. “I felt like I was the luckiest guy in the room anyway, because Gwen is here with me.”

But yes – there were other country winners, too. For example, Kenny Chesney went into the live broadcast as a double winner. He took honors for Top Country Collaboration for his work with Pink on “Setting the World on Fire” as well as Top Country Tour. Other winners included:

Top Country Artist

  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Blake Shelton —WINNER
  • Keith Urban
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Jason Aldean

Top Country Tour

  • Luke Bryan
  • Kenny Chesney — WINNER
  • Dixie Chicks

Top Country Album

  • Jason Aldean, “They Don’t Know”
  • Florida Georgia Line, “Dig Your Roots”
  • Blake Shelton,If I’m Honest”
  • Chris Stapleton, “Traveller” — WINNER
  • Keith Urban, “Ripcord”

Top Country Song

  • Kenny Chesney feat. Pink, “Setting the World on Fire”
  • Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.” — THE WINNER
  • Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw, “May We All”
  • Little Big Town, “Better Man”
  • Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Top Country Collaboration

  • Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King, “Different for Girls”
  • Kenny Chesney feat. Pink, “Setting the World on Fire” — WINNER
  • Eric Church feat. Rhiannon Giddens, “Kill a Word”
  • Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw, “May We All”
  • Chris Young feat. Vince Gill, “Sober Saturday Night”

Top Christian Song

  • Lauren Daigle, “Trust in You”
  • Hillary Scott & the Scott Family, “Thy Will” — WINNER
  • Skillet, “Feel Invincible”
  • Ryan Stevenson Featuring GabeReal, “Eye of the Storm”
  • Zach Williams, “Chain Breaker”
More from Chuck Edwards
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music & CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live