RECAP: Blake Shelton Is The Big Billboard Awards Country Winner

And with a smooch from his lady, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton took the trophy as Billboard’s “Top Country Artist.” “I had a good feeling,” Shelton said from the stage. “I felt like I was the luckiest guy in the room anyway, because Gwen is here with me.”

But yes – there were other country winners, too. For example, Kenny Chesney went into the live broadcast as a double winner. He took honors for Top Country Collaboration for his work with Pink on “Setting the World on Fire” as well as Top Country Tour. Other winners included:

Top Country Artist

Florida Georgia Line

Blake Shelton —WINNER

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney — WINNER

Dixie Chicks

Top Country Album

Jason Aldean, “They Don’t Know”

Florida Georgia Line, “Dig Your Roots”

Blake Shelton, “If I’m Honest”

Chris Stapleton, “Traveller” — WINNER

Keith Urban, “Ripcord”

Top Country Song

Kenny Chesney feat. Pink, “Setting the World on Fire”

Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.” — THE WINNER

Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw, “May We All”

Little Big Town, “Better Man”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Top Country Collaboration

Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King, “Different for Girls”

Kenny Chesney feat. Pink, “Setting the World on Fire” — WINNER

Eric Church feat. Rhiannon Giddens, “Kill a Word”

Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw, “May We All”

Chris Young feat. Vince Gill, “Sober Saturday Night”

Top Christian Song