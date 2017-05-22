RECAP: Blake Shelton Is The Big Billboard Awards Country Winner

And with a smooch from his lady, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton took the trophy as Billboard’s “Top Country Artist.” “I had a good feeling,” Shelton said from the stage. “I felt like I was the luckiest guy in the room anyway, because Gwen is here with me.”
But yes – there were other country winners, too. For example, Kenny Chesney went into the live broadcast as a double winner. He took honors for Top Country Collaboration for his work with Pink on “Setting the World on Fire” as well as Top Country Tour. Other winners included:
Top Country Artist
- Florida Georgia Line
- Blake Shelton —WINNER
- Keith Urban
- Chris Stapleton
- Jason Aldean
Top Country Tour
- Luke Bryan
- Kenny Chesney — WINNER
- Dixie Chicks
Top Country Album
- Jason Aldean, “They Don’t Know”
- Florida Georgia Line, “Dig Your Roots”
- Blake Shelton, “If I’m Honest”
- Chris Stapleton, “Traveller” — WINNER
- Keith Urban, “Ripcord”
Top Country Song
- Kenny Chesney feat. Pink, “Setting the World on Fire”
- Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.” — THE WINNER
- Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw, “May We All”
- Little Big Town, “Better Man”
- Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”
Top Country Collaboration
- Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King, “Different for Girls”
- Kenny Chesney feat. Pink, “Setting the World on Fire” — WINNER
- Eric Church feat. Rhiannon Giddens, “Kill a Word”
- Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw, “May We All”
- Chris Young feat. Vince Gill, “Sober Saturday Night”
Top Christian Song
- Lauren Daigle, “Trust in You”
- Hillary Scott & the Scott Family, “Thy Will” — WINNER
- Skillet, “Feel Invincible”
- Ryan Stevenson Featuring GabeReal, “Eye of the Storm”
- Zach Williams, “Chain Breaker”