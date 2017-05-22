Midland Talks About Getting Their Name

May 22, 2017 8:05 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

It’s always interesting to hear how bands come up with their names, and according to Midland, Dwight Yoakam provided a major inspiration with his song “Fair to Midland.”

“The song is about a guy that loses what was most pure, most honest and that was true love,” Midland’s Mark Wystrach explains. “If you could go back in time go for what’s true.”

He goes on to say that the guys also felt like Midland not only captured their strong personalities, but that ‘Midland’ sounded like a place the three of them would live. When they realized Midland is a real city in Texas, it seemed even more perfect. Added bonus? They live there now.

