Luke Bryan Honors Late Brother By Nicknaming His New Beach House “Snowman”

Luke Bryan‘s Santa Rosa Beach, Florida family getaway is featured in the new issue of Traditional Home magazine, on newsstands tomorrow (Tuesday, May 23rd). The four-story beachfront house is named “Snowman” in remembrance of Luke’s late brother, Chris, who died at the age of 26 in 1996.

Apparently the reference is what they call a golfer who scores an eight on a single hole. Caroline Bryan, Luke’s wife, told the magazine, “Evidently, Chris wasn’t a great golfer. ‘Snowman’ became his nickname. We named our farm Red Bird Farm after Luke’s sister (Kelly) and wanted to honor Chris as well.”

Kelly died in 2007 at the age of 39, leaving behind three children. Kelly’s husband died in 2014, and Luke and Caroline are raising their nephew, Til, and nieces Kris and Jordan. Caroline said, “This is where Luke and I can actually relax and not run 100 miles per hour. Typically, all five kids are here with us. There is nothing better. And Luke can fish all day, which makes him the happiest man on the Gulf.”

To see more photos of this beauty, CLICK HERE