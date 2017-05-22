Lee Brice Releases New Single / Announces Upcoming Album

May 22, 2017 8:03 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Fans of Lee Brice will be excited to hear that a new album is coming on November 3rd, and the first single “Boy” has just been released.

The track is definitely personal and heart-felt. Lee says, “We wanted to make ‘Boy’ for a couple of reasons. First, Sara and I have two sons, Takoda (9) and Ryker (3). This song is a tribute to them; it’s my way of saying how proud I am to be their dad.”

He goes on to say, “The second reason is because, coincidentally, we have a daughter on the way in a couple of weeks and we wanted to share this song for our boys before she arrived.”

Pre-orders for Lee’s new self-titled album will begin on September 1st.

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music & CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Bill Engvall to Headline the Monroe County FairBill Engvall is bringing his stand-up comedy tour to the Monroe County Fair this July

Listen Live