Lee Brice Releases New Single / Announces Upcoming Album

Fans of Lee Brice will be excited to hear that a new album is coming on November 3rd, and the first single “Boy” has just been released.

The track is definitely personal and heart-felt. Lee says, “We wanted to make ‘Boy’ for a couple of reasons. First, Sara and I have two sons, Takoda (9) and Ryker (3). This song is a tribute to them; it’s my way of saying how proud I am to be their dad.”

He goes on to say, “The second reason is because, coincidentally, we have a daughter on the way in a couple of weeks and we wanted to share this song for our boys before she arrived.”

Pre-orders for Lee’s new self-titled album will begin on September 1st.