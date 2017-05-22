Harry Styles Duets with Stevie Nicks, The BBMAs, Brett Eldredge & More in “Weekend Celebrity Wrap Up”

Sorry but I’m about to fangirl a little over my One Direction crush. All the buzz over the weekend was Harry Styles show at the world famous Troubadour in West Hollywood! The legendary Stevie Nicks joined him on stage and together they performed her classic hit, “Landslide” and “Leather and Lace” and his song “Two Ghost.” See the full videos below.

Harry joining Stevie in "Landslide" (and crying at the end) (me too) pic.twitter.com/86OCpfNOuQ — jenna (@officialjenna) May 20, 2017

Harry’s debut album, Sign of the Times crushed the competition and debut at No.1 on the Billboard Charts! John Mayer is a fan.

Also, @Harry_Styles could have made any style record under the sun. And he chose to make honest, beautiful songcraft. Music world is 👌🏼✨ — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) May 20, 2017

Brett Eldredge shared this super sweet photo over the weekend. Nap time never looked so good!

The season finale of Saturday Night Live with The Rock brought the laughs! Dwayne Johnson is now apart of the Five-Timers Club!

Lady Antebellum shared this really cool behind the scenes video of their new song “Somebody Else’s Heart” I can’t wait for their album and to see them at the HOEDOWN! Get your tickets before they’re gone!

Miranda Lambert and her happy place with her MuttNation!

Happy Sunday from our happy place to yours! #flyinpistolsfarm #loveashelterpet"s" #7dogs #4cats #5horses #2minihorses #barnlife #cousindudetheboxer #chermissedthephoto A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on May 21, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

Sunday night was all about the Billboard Music Awards live in Las Veags and some of our favorite country friends were nominated and in the house!

So pumped to be here at the @bbmas Stay tuned for our performance with @johnlegend 🚀 #BBMAs @rachelplatten on that photo bomb!! A post shared by Florida Georgia Line (@flagaline) on May 21, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

Gwen presented Cher her Icon Award and of course Blake was by her side! He also took home a BIG award “Top Country Artist”

Ludacris had a new host this year, Vanessa Hudgens, and he had to see what she was made of. Vanessa delivered!

The showstopper of the night was Celine Dion! Simply breath taking!

Celine Dion is an intergalactic treasure #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/ATQI263Dmz — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 22, 2017

Over the weekend it was a royal affair! Pippa Middleton married James Matthews. She had the cutest little bridal party.

George and Charlotte steal the limelight from Auntie Pippa as they put on adorable display #PippasWedding https://t.co/Y7LD9kMfHz pic.twitter.com/Rj7X0TXHe8 — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) May 20, 2017

Her dress was absolute beautiful!

She looks genuinely happy and what more can you ask for really. #PippasWedding pic.twitter.com/3ZymLhELGo — April (@ReignOfApril) May 20, 2017

So what were some of your favorite moments from the weekend?