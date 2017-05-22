Harry Styles Duets with Stevie Nicks, The BBMAs, Brett Eldredge & More in “Weekend Celebrity Wrap Up”

Sorry but I’m about to fangirl a little over my One Direction crush. All the buzz over the weekend was Harry Styles show at the world famous Troubadour in West Hollywood! The legendary Stevie Nicks joined him on stage and together they performed her classic hit, “Landslide” and “Leather and Lace” and his song “Two Ghost.” See the full videos below.
Harry’s debut album, Sign of the Times crushed the competition and debut at No.1 on the Billboard Charts! John Mayer is a fan.
Brett Eldredge shared this super sweet photo over the weekend. Nap time never looked so good!
The season finale of Saturday Night Live with The Rock brought the laughs! Dwayne Johnson is now apart of the Five-Timers Club!
Lady Antebellum shared this really cool behind the scenes video of their new song “Somebody Else’s Heart” I can’t wait for their album and to see them at the HOEDOWN! Get your tickets before they’re gone!
Miranda Lambert and her happy place with her MuttNation!
Sunday night was all about the Billboard Music Awards live in Las Veags and some of our favorite country friends were nominated and in the house!
Gwen presented Cher her Icon Award and of course Blake was by her side! He also took home a BIG award “Top Country Artist”
Ludacris had a new host this year, Vanessa Hudgens, and he had to see what she was made of. Vanessa delivered!
The showstopper of the night was Celine Dion! Simply breath taking!
Over the weekend it was a royal affair! Pippa Middleton married James Matthews. She had the cutest little bridal party.
Her dress was absolute beautiful!
So what were some of your favorite moments from the weekend?