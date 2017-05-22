Fake Homeless Woman Gets Exposed in McDonald’s Parking Lot & it’s Glorious

May 22, 2017 4:20 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

A couple dudes recently exposed a woman pretending to be homeless in Richmond, VA — and it’s extremely satisfying to watch.

It quickly becomes clear they’ve been tracking the woman for awhile, calling her out for parking her 2014 Fiat in the same McDonald’s parking lot everyday. Even better, the woman’s first flustered-instinct is reaching in her purse to call the cops, something she wisely thinks twice about because, well, why would a truly homeless person have a cell phone? I digress.

The rest of the encounter doesn’t get any better, as she fails to rally McDonald’s employees and innocent bystanders to assist her.

It turns out, social justice is a dish best served in a McDonald’s parking lot.

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music & CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Bill Engvall to Headline the Monroe County FairBill Engvall is bringing his stand-up comedy tour to the Monroe County Fair this July

Listen Live