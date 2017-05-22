Chris Stapleton Sent Chris Pratt a Cassette of His New Album

By Abby Hassler

Chris Pratt is a huge fan of country music and Chris Stapleton must have taken notice. In a recent social media video, Pratt revealed the country musician sent the Jurassic Park star a personalized tape of his latest album, From A Room: Volume 1.

This cassette tape looks like a sweet homage to Prat’s Guardians of the Galaxy character, who carries a walkman with him, listening to a beloved tape from his late mother. Stapleton took this gesture a step further and even included a Sony Walkman in his gift.

“That is just one of the many wonderful blessings that have come my way,” Pratt says in the video. “I don’t even know what to say except, if you’re watching, Chris — Mr. Stapleton — thank you.”

As the caption for his video, Pratt wrote, “#chrisstapleton sent me my very own customized TAPE of his new album!!! #fromaroomvolume1 Totally unsolicited. Never met him. He musta heard what a big fan I am. If you haven’t heard his music do so if you please.”

Watch the video below.