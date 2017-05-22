Bob Seger Adds Second Detroit Show; Will Perform at The Palace One Final Time

By: Jon Corrigan

For the last time, Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band will return to The Palace of Auburn Hills on Saturday, Sept. 23. The show will be Seger’s 17th appearance at the Metro Detroit venue. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 9, 10:00 a.m.

All Bob Seger Bullet Club memberships will be eligible to participate in The Palace pre-sale to purchase tickets in advance starting Tuesday, June 6, 10:00 a.m.

To become a member of the Bob Seger fan club, visit BobSeger.com. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, BobSeger.com and LiveNation.com.

For additional information on Bob Seger, visit: www.BobSeger.com