Zac Brown Band And Jason Aldean Remember Chris Cornell

Zac Brown Band is one of the many artists devastated by the loss of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who was found dead Wednesday after an apparent suicide.
ZBB and Chris worked together on the 2015 song “Heavy is the Head,” that appeared on the group’s “Jekyll + Hyde” album. The song wound up getting play on rock radio and actually went to number one on the rock charts. Check out video of them performing the tune on “Saturday Night Live” to the right.
- Also remembering Cornell is Jason Aldean, who collaborated with the singer for a performance of Jason’s single “Just Gettin’ Started” at the 2014 “CMT Artists of the Year” special. “I only got to work with Chris once, but he was a true rock star,” Jason tells “Rolling Stone Country.” “He was a badass onstage and a class act off stage.”
Other country stars have taken to social media with their thoughts on Cornell’s passing. They include: