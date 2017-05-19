Zac Brown Band And Jason Aldean Remember Chris Cornell

Zac Brown Band is one of the many artists devastated by the loss of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who was found dead Wednesday after an apparent suicide.

Chris Cornell touched so many & we were fortunate to have worked w/ him. He was a true talent & gentleman. Our thoughts are with his family. — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) May 18, 2017

ZBB and Chris worked together on the 2015 song “Heavy is the Head,” that appeared on the group’s “Jekyll + Hyde” album. The song wound up getting play on rock radio and actually went to number one on the rock charts. Check out video of them performing the tune on “Saturday Night Live” to the right.

Also remembering Cornell is Jason Aldean, who collaborated with the singer for a performance of Jason’s single “Just Gettin’ Started” at the 2014 “CMT Artists of the Year” special. “I only got to work with Chris once, but he was a true rock star,” Jason tells “Rolling Stone Country.” “He was a badass onstage and a class act off stage.”

Sad to hear about the passing of Chris Cornell this morning. He was a class act and a true rockstar. #rip @chriscornell pic.twitter.com/RxxcuEVA1P — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) May 18, 2017

Other country stars have taken to social media with their thoughts on Cornell’s passing. They include:

The world has lost one of the greatest rock singers of all time. This one stings. RIP Chris Cornell. — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) May 18, 2017

Chris Cornell……soundtrack to my adolescent rebellious teenage years. RIP. — Chris Janson (@janson_chris) May 18, 2017

One of my first albums as a 90s kid was @soundgarden. @chriscornell set an example to anyone how to be a rockstar. Sad Morning. RIP Chris. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) May 18, 2017

Chris Cornell had one of the most amazing voices in history. I am sad this morning to hear of his passing. Too young. — Jennifer Nettles (@JenniferNettles) May 18, 2017

The world just lost one of the greatest rock + roll voices. RIP @chriscornell. — Dan Smyers (@dansmyers) May 18, 2017

Noooooo. One of the most unique voices ever! RT @cnnbrk: Chris Cornell, lead singer of Soundgarden … https://t.co/CXKDHQK18b — David Nail (@davidnail) May 18, 2017