Carrie Underwood may be a country star but she loves her boy bands. The singer made a surprise appearance at the New Kids on the Block show in Nashville earlier this week.

Carrie shocked the crowd as she joined the band on stage to help sing “Happy Birthday” to NKOTB members Jordan Knight and Donny Wood.

But Carrie wasn’t the only country star to take the stage during the “Total Package Tour.” Big & Rich joined NKOTB to sing their hit ““Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy).”