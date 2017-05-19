Blake Shelton On His Relationship With Adam Levine

Blake Shelton is opening up about his love/hate relationship with fellow “The Voice” coach Adam Levine.

“We’re those two guys you knew in high school where we have this bond that is unexplainable,” he tells “The Tennessean.” “It brings out the best and worst in both of us. It truly is an explosive relationship.”

The two have a playful hate relationship on TV, but sometimes someone does indeed get mad. “I know every trick to get under his skin,” Blake adds. “Until someone is crying, it doesn’t stop.”

But even with all of that, Blake wouldn’t give up their friendship for anything in the world. He notes, “He’s one of the best friends that I have, but I still want to kill him sometimes.”

Source: The Tennessean