A Thousand Horses Fans Should Expect Growth On New Record

A Thousand Horses is set to release their new album “Bridges” on June 2nd, and it may sound a little different from their debut album “Southernality.”

Lead singer Michael Hobby says the band has “grown a ton” since the last record, and have gained a lot of experience being out on the road with artists like Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Thomas Rhett.

Plus, getting to play bigger venues has also helped. “I mean we did our first couple of stadium shows this past year,” he says. “So you evolve as a musician and you evolve as a songwriter and a performer.”

A Thousand Horses will play the Night Before Hoedown Show at Campus Martius on Thursady June 29th for FREE!!

Source: A Thousand Horses