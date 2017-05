WYCD Hoedown 2017: Ticket Drops

Want to go to Hoedown 2017? Of course you do. Below are dates and locations for FREE ticket drops WYCD will be hosting all over Metro Detroit.

Each ticket drop will last for a duration of one hour, with WYCD giving away a pair of Hoedown tickets every 15 minutes.

That’s four pairs of tickets per location!

• Thursday, May 25 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Szott M-59 Dodge RAM located at 2565 East Highland Road, Highland, MI 48356

• Saturday, June 17 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Neiman’s Family Market at 7121 Dixie Hwy, Independence Charter Township, MI 48346

• Monday, June 19 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Golling Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM at 2405 S Telegraph Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302

• Saturday, June 24 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Cricket Wireless (TBD location)

• Monday, June 26 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Szott M-59 Dodge RAM located at 2565 East Highland Road, Highland, MI 48356

• Tuesday, June 27 (TBD time) at Parker’s Hilltop at 6110 Dixie Hwy, Village of Clarkston, MI 48346