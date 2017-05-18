Thomas Rhett On His Daughter’s First Days At Home

May 18, 2017 8:01 AM By Rachael Hunter

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren are getting adjusted to being parents, but they aren’t the only ones who need adjusting. The couple tells “People” that their daughter Willa Gray is getting used to her new surroundings, but so far she’s doing okay.

“She constantly wants to see something new,” Thomas tells the mag, noting that on their first walk around the neighborhood she “barely said a word — she was just taking it in.”

And it looks like she may take after her dad when it comes to music. Thomas says she’s “obsessed” with her toy piano, noting, “we think she’s going to be a prodigy already!” He adds, “Anytime music comes on, she wants to dance.”

But there are things she isn’t quite used to, like car seats and dogs. “Willa has never seen dogs before and we have two big ones,” Thomas offers. “They are so sweet, but it’s been hilarious watching her try to pet them.”

Given the fact that the African culture is all she has ever known, the couple wanted to make sure she felt at home, so they redecorated.

Lauren said of their new decor, “I try to bring as much of Africa into our home as possible. Our house is taking on a new set of decorations in honor of Willa, and I love being able to blend the two worlds.”

Willa’s room is decorated with stuffed giraffes, a painting of elephants and a rocking elephant, instead of a horse. There are also several cowhide drums made in Uganda in their living room.

Source: People

