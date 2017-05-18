Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren are Loving Being Parents

The couple brought their adopted 18-month-old daughter from Uganda home last week. May 18, 2017 4:13 PM
By Abby Hassler

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren’s adopted daughter Willa Gray arrived in Nashville, Tennessee, from Uganda last week and it seems like things are going great.

In an interview with People, Rhett explained the first few days were a “whirlwind” of discovery for his 18-month-old, saying, “She constantly wants to see something new.”

One of these discoveries was introducing Willa used the couple’s two dogs. “Willa has never seen dogs before and we have two big ones,” Rhett said. “They are so sweet, but it’s been hilarious watching her try to pet them.”

Their daughter won’t be an only child for long, however, as the couple is expected a baby girl in August.

 

