Remembering Chris Cornell with this Performance with Zac Brown Band! [VIDEO]

May 18, 2017 11:08 AM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Chris Cornell, SNL, Zac Brown Band

Music lovers around the world are remembering a rock legend, Chris Cornell, the frontman of Soundgarden and Audioslave who died earlier this morning in Detroit from what appears to be an apparent suicide.  So heartbreaking.

Cornell left behind a deep catalog of music to be discovered for years to come.  One of his projects a few years back was with the Zac Brown Band off their Jekyll + Hyde album. Together they had an unbelievable performance of that song, Heavy is the Head on SNL. Check it out!

RIP Chris and thank you for the music that will live on forever…….

