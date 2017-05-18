Remembering Chris Cornell with this Performance with Zac Brown Band! [VIDEO]

Music lovers around the world are remembering a rock legend, Chris Cornell, the frontman of Soundgarden and Audioslave who died earlier this morning in Detroit from what appears to be an apparent suicide. So heartbreaking.

Cornell left behind a deep catalog of music to be discovered for years to come. One of his projects a few years back was with the Zac Brown Band off their Jekyll + Hyde album. Together they had an unbelievable performance of that song, Heavy is the Head on SNL. Check it out!

Chris Cornell touched so many & we were fortunate to have worked w/ him. He was a true talent & gentleman. Our thoughts are with his family. — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) May 18, 2017

RIP Chris and thank you for the music that will live on forever…….