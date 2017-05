Lady Antebellum has contributed a tune to ABC’s upcoming “Dirty Dancing” remake. The band recorded a cover of “Hey! Baby” for the film, which is set to debut May 24th at 8 pm.

“Hey! Baby,” originally recorded by Bruce Channel, was a Hot 100 hit in 1962, and was featured in the original Patrick Swayze/Jennifer Grey film.

Lady A isn’t the only artist to ever cover the tune. Anne Murray released a version of the track in 1982, while Conway Twitty, Jerry Lee Lewis and Alabama recorded it as well.