Carrie Underwood Crashes New Kids On The Block Nashville Performance

May 18, 2017 1:28 PM
By Abby Hassler

Last night, the New Kids on the Block welcomed two surprise guests onto the stage at last night (May 17) at their Total Package Tour stop in Nashville, Tennessee.

Carrie Underwood came onstage with a birthday serenade for NKOTB’s Jordan Knight, while country duo Big & Rich came out to perform their hit single, “Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy.”

Underwood gushed on social media about watching NKOTB and being able to join them onstage, writing in two separate social media posts, “And I’m instantly back in 6th grade… Ha ha! … Still got it! #NKOTB.”

