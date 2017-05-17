WYCD Hoedown’s Seth Ennis’ Song “Woke Up In Nashville” On The Rise

Written by Seth, Blair Daly and David Hodges, “Woke Up in Nashville” is the country newcomer and WYCD Hoedown Artist’s debut single. Seth co-produced and played every single instrument on the single, including the high harmonies during the chorus. “So, yeah. I wrote that with two guys, David Hodges and Blair Daly, and we were at David’s house actually. He said, ‘I don’t know what this is, but I’ve been singing it all morning.’ And he sang, [sings] ‘I woke up in Nashville,’ over the piano. And he was like, ‘I don’t know why I’m singing those words, but I don’t think that’s the title of the song, I’ve just been singing it all morning. I like the melody.’ And I was like, ‘Well, why can’t that just be the song?’”

