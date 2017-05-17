Maddie & Tae Debut New Song ‘Somebody Will’

The two previewed the new track at the Grand Ole Opry. May 17, 2017 4:38 PM
Filed Under: Maddie and Tae

By Abby Hassler

Maddie & Tae performed a new song titled “Somebody Will” at their recent Grand Ole Opry appearance. The two are preparing to release their second studio album later this year.

Related: Watch Maddie & Tae’s Impromptu Performance in Italy

“Somebody Will” embodies the familiar melancholy, country-western style vibe Maddie & Tae have put out since their debut album Start Here in 2015. Despite a couple hiccups in the beginning of the performance, the two delivered the beautiful ballad.

Watch fan footage of the new song below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music & CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live