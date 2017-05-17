Halle Berry Goes Nude on Instagram!

May 17, 2017 11:20 AM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Halle Berry, Oscars

Halle Berry is one HOT mama at 50 years-old!  The actress posted up this sexy photo on Instagram on May 16th and got everybody talking! Her one million followers LOVED it!   She captioned it with:  I’ll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear. #NinaSimone

I’ll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear. #NinaSimone

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 15 years since Halle Berry won her first Academy Award for her gritty role in Monster’s Ball. Let’s revisit that historical moment!

It was just announced that Jimmy Kimmel will be back to host the Oscars next year.  I love that idea! Catch Halle Berry in the film Kingsman: The Golden Circle, when it hits theaters in September 2017.

More from Roxanne Steele
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music & CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live