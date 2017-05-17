Halle Berry Goes Nude on Instagram!

Halle Berry is one HOT mama at 50 years-old! The actress posted up this sexy photo on Instagram on May 16th and got everybody talking! Her one million followers LOVED it! She captioned it with: I’ll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear. #NinaSimone

I’ll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear. #NinaSimone A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 16, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 15 years since Halle Berry won her first Academy Award for her gritty role in Monster’s Ball. Let’s revisit that historical moment!

It was just announced that Jimmy Kimmel will be back to host the Oscars next year. I love that idea! Catch Halle Berry in the film Kingsman: The Golden Circle, when it hits theaters in September 2017.