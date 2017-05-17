Chick-fil-A Unveils Two New Menu Items for Summer

By: Jon Corrigan
Chick-fil-A is ready for summer, releasing a new barbecue-inspired menu item and a beverage to complement it.
The new smokehouse BBQ sandwich, the restaurant’s first seasonal entree, includes grilled chicken, bacon coated with a brown sugar-pepper blend and served on a new Hawaiian-style bun with colby-jack cheese, lettuce and smokehouse BBQ sauce.
As for all-new complementary beverage, Chick-fil-A’s watermelon mint lemonade is comprised of fresh-squeezed lemonade (or diet lemonade) mixed with watermelon and mint flavors.
Both menu items are available until August 19.
