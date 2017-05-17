Anthony Bourdain Teams with CNN for Four-Part Detroit Documentary

May 17, 2017 4:06 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain is producing a four-part historical documentary about Detroit for CNN, The Detroit News reports.

The project, announced Wednesday by the network, is currently titled “Detroit 1963: Once in a Great City” and will premiere sometime in 2018.

The docuseries will chronicle Detroit “at its high point when their auto industry was the envy of the world and Motown ruled the airwaves,” according to a release from CNN.

“The docuseries, produced by Zero Point Zero, will take viewers back to a time in America when people believed in the power and goodness of big corporations, had high hopes for racial parity, and looked to institutions like unions and the government to solve their problems,” Variety reports.

Bourdain’s Detroit documentary is one of five new original non-fiction series for CNN in 2018.

