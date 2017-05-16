Wedding Rings Lost In Texas Tornado Miraculously Found In Debris

May 16, 2017 7:44 AM By Chuck Edwards

They had only been married for three months when a tornado destroyed Ariel and Justin Duke’s home in Canton, Texas. They lost everything, including Ariel’s wedding and engagement rings.

The tornado scattered debris for miles, so when the Dukes searched for the missing jewelry, they had no luck. The newlyweds finally decided to post their story on Facebook, hoping anyone who came across the rings would return them. And thankfully, hobby metal detector Nathan Wright saw the photo of the missing rings and joined in the search for them.

Wright admits it was hard because there was so much debris and metal spread around, but after three hours, he found Ariel’s engagement ring. And just 30 feet away was her wedding band. He says it was “unreal” finding them. And a very thankful Ariel “Screamed and bulldozed” into him with a big hug to show her appreciation.

Source: Good Morning America

