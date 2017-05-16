Oldest Living Veteran Turns 111-Years-Old

May 16, 2017 7:43 AM By Steve Grunwald

The oldest living veteran has just celebrated another birthday! Richard Overton just turned 111 in Austin, Texas and the city celebrated with him. They even renamed a street for him: Richard Overton Avenue.

The World War II vet served in the South Pacific from 1940 to 1945, with stops in Hawaii, Guam, Palau and Iwo Jima.

When it comes to Overton’s secret for living so long, his friend Martin Wilford says whiskey and cigars help. He says his friend likes to sit on his porch for hours and visit with people. And he says the best advice Overton ever gave him is “to do good to everyone and it comes back to you.” Wise words from a man who’s seen a lot in his 111 years!

Source: CBS DFW

More from Steve Grunwald
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music & CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live