Oldest Living Veteran Turns 111-Years-Old

The oldest living veteran has just celebrated another birthday! Richard Overton just turned 111 in Austin, Texas and the city celebrated with him. They even renamed a street for him: Richard Overton Avenue.

The World War II vet served in the South Pacific from 1940 to 1945, with stops in Hawaii, Guam, Palau and Iwo Jima.

When it comes to Overton’s secret for living so long, his friend Martin Wilford says whiskey and cigars help. He says his friend likes to sit on his porch for hours and visit with people. And he says the best advice Overton ever gave him is “to do good to everyone and it comes back to you.” Wise words from a man who’s seen a lot in his 111 years!

