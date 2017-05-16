How To Order It Your Way At Starbucks

At Starbucks, there’s so much more available than what’s on the menu. So if you want to customize your order, don’t be shy about it. Here are some of the ways you can tailor your beverage to get it just the way you like it.

Ask for light ice – If there’s not enough liquid and too much ice for you, ask for light ice next time.

Order it unsweetened – Starbucks sneakily sweetens some drinks like the iced coffee, iced teas, and the Green Tea Latte, so if the drink tend to be too sweet for your taste, ask for it unsweetened instead.

Customize your milk preference – If you don't want the 2% milk Starbucks typically uses in drinks, go for whole milk or one of their dairy-free options: almond milk, soy milk, or coconut milk.

Order a tall coffee in a grande cup – Not all baristas will appreciate this, but if you don't want to dump out some of your coffee to make room for milk, ask for a cup in the next size up so you have space.

Try the "short" size – There's a smaller size than tall that a lot of people don't know about. The short size is just eight ounces, perfect when you really only want a little coffee.

Ask for no water for a stronger tea flavor – They usually add water to dilute the iced tea drinks, so if you like it strong, ask for no water.

Ask for an extra shot – Tall lattes come with one shot of espresso, grande espresso drinks come with two, and venti drinks come with two (hot) or three (iced), but when you need a little more boost from your brew, order an extra shot of espresso in your drink for just 60-cents.

Specify the number of syrup pumps – If you order a drink that has a syrup flavor, a tall has three pumps, a grande has four, and a venti has five or six, depending if it's hot or iced. But you can add more – for free – or ask for less if it's too sweet for you.

Ask for a different kind of sweetener – Choose from syrups, sugar, raw sugar, honey, Sweet and Low, Equal, or Splenda in any drink.

Order hot tea over ice – Want your green tea or herbal tea cold instead of hot? A barista can steep it and pour it in a cup with ice for you, it only takes about five minutes.

Source: POPSUGAR