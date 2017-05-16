HopCat In Detroit Named In Top 5 Of The Best Grilled Cheese In America

When it comes to classic comfort food, it’s tough to beat grilled cheese sandwiches. Their buttery, melty deliciousness doesn’t disappoint, especially when you have a bowl of tomato soup to dip in. But even though you can find them practically everywhere, finding a really amazing grilled cheese isn’t so easy. That’s why we’re glad the “New York Post” did the detective work for us, here are their top five picks from across the country.

Mission Cheese in San Francisco, CA – This artisan cheese bar finds the best American-made cheeses and makes their pressed sandwiches on hearty country levain. One favorite is the California Gold:

With hard cow’s milk cheese San Joaquin Gold

Creamy chevre

La Quercia prosciutto and

Dalmatia fig preserves.

Cheese Wizards Food Truck in Seattle, WA – This food truck offers a menu of “wizardry-inspired” grilled cheese sammies, like the David Bowie tribute, the Goblin King:

It’s filled with Swiss

Monterey Jack

Cream cheese

Roasted red peppers

And chicken breast.

The Grilled Cheese Grill in Portland, OR – This funky grilled cheese spot is located inside a renovated school bus, complete with 70’s shades of turquoise, orange, gold, and brown. Diners can sit inside the bus or on picnic tables outside and enjoy creative grilled cheeses like the Jalapeno Popper:

It’s loaded with Jack cheese

Cream cheese

Grilled jalapenos

And tortilla chips

All stuffed inside yummy sourdough bread.

HopCat in Detroit, MI – This bar is great for drinking, with 130 beers on tap, but while you’re enjoying a pint, try the Madtown Grilled Cheese:

With dill havarti

Smoked gouda and muenster

And sliced apples, garlic aioli, and honey

All piled on sourdough bread.

Joy Cafe in Atlanta, GA – People love this place for brunch and they’ve got a whole section of the menu dedicated to grilled cheese sandwiches! The favorite here is the Southern Grilled Cheese, featuring house-made pimento cheese. And don’t forget the tomato and bacon add-ons to do it right.

Source: New York Post