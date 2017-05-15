Thomas Rhett’s Baby Arrives, FGL, Melissa McCarthy & More in “Weekend Celebrity Wrap Up”

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren got an early Mother’s Day treat when their baby girl arrived from Uganda.

Meet Willa Gray Akins! I can't believe our daughter is finally home🙌🏼 Thank you to everyone who prayed every single day for this sweet girl pic.twitter.com/ykKFjI83wh — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) May 12, 2017

“It’s very weird to be called dad by a little human being. But it’s one of the coolest feelings in the world. Nothing beats that.”

Lauren added:

“It felt like a dream. I’ve dreamed of us all being on the same continent for so long.”

Congratulations to the new parents who are expecting their own daughter in August.

Babe…. I love you so much and happy 1st Mother's Day. You already are a rock star at being a mom. You + me+ Willa pic.twitter.com/RKbKbnhmCp — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) May 14, 2017

The Billboard Music Awards are coming up Sunday night on ABC. Florida Georgia Line announced who they’ll be performing with… John Legend!

Can’t wait to perform H.O.L.Y. with @johnlegend at the @BBMAs! This is going to be epic!💥 Tune in May 21st at 8/7c on ABC. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/OLQ8Toafjh — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) May 12, 2017

Miley Cyrus also dropped her new song “Malibu” and announced that she’ll be performing at the #BBMAs too! Take a listen to Miley’s new song.

How I feel thinkin about how much love everybody is showin #Malibu !!! Still #1 & this dream come true is all because of YOU 💙🌊💙🌊💙🌊 pic.twitter.com/nnQk9Aegoc — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 14, 2017

Melissa McCarthy did her thing on Saturday Night Live and gave SNL their best ratings in seven years! Social media loved her Sean Spicer impersonation!

"Were you surprised that he fired Comey before he fired you?" #SNLLiveCoastToCoast 📺 Sean Spicer Returns: https://t.co/Nv9kXZCpTz pic.twitter.com/QQDx3TpUYf — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) May 14, 2017

She also got inducted into the Five Timers Club by the legend Steve Martin!

I LOVE this tweet that Trent Harmon shared with his UBer driver!

Ms. Sharon might be the coolest @Uber driver ever. We jammed #Stapleton all the way 2 the house. #NeverMeetAStranger 😎 pic.twitter.com/uqFHI3eS54 — Trent Harmon (@trentharmon) May 13, 2017

Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young are getting ready to hit the road together and caught up with Rolling Stone Country for an interview. That tour is apart of the WYCD Hoedown so get your tickets! They all got together to perform Shania Twain’s “Your Still The One.” It’s perfection!

See Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young strip down Shania Twain's "You're Still the One" https://t.co/dGzAtUdYqL pic.twitter.com/jlycwhwIRR — RS Country (@RScountry) May 15, 2017

What was your favorite moment from the weekend?