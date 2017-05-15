Thomas Rhett’s Baby Arrives, FGL, Melissa McCarthy & More in “Weekend Celebrity Wrap Up”

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren got an early Mother’s Day treat when their baby girl arrived from Uganda.
“It’s very weird to be called dad by a little human being. But it’s one of the coolest feelings in the world. Nothing beats that.”
Lauren added:
“It felt like a dream. I’ve dreamed of us all being on the same continent for so long.”
Congratulations to the new parents who are expecting their own daughter in August.
The Billboard Music Awards are coming up Sunday night on ABC. Florida Georgia Line announced who they’ll be performing with… John Legend!
Miley Cyrus also dropped her new song “Malibu” and announced that she’ll be performing at the #BBMAs too! Take a listen to Miley’s new song.
Melissa McCarthy did her thing on Saturday Night Live and gave SNL their best ratings in seven years! Social media loved her Sean Spicer impersonation!
She also got inducted into the Five Timers Club by the legend Steve Martin!
I LOVE this tweet that Trent Harmon shared with his UBer driver!
Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young are getting ready to hit the road together and caught up with Rolling Stone Country for an interview. That tour is apart of the WYCD Hoedown so get your tickets! They all got together to perform Shania Twain’s “Your Still The One.” It’s perfection!
