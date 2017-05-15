Roxanne’s Hometown Rundown!

I’m so excited to launch a new community feature called “Hometown Rundown.” There is always SO much going on in our communities so this is a place to share your charity events, from 5K walks, your church fish fry, cancer fundraisers, school events and more. Whatever is going on in your “hometown” let us know. Feel free to email me roxanne@wycd.com

Here’s a few events coming up that YOU can support.

Fundraiser for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life Troy on Wed. May 17th Granite City Restaurants in Detroit at 100 Renaissance Center #1101 and their Troy location at 669 W. Big Beaver will give 20% of your receipt to the American Cancer Society from 11am to 10pm. Just mention “fundraiser for American Cancer Society” when you pay your bill. The fundraiser includes carryout as well.

Bike for Mike Charity Poke Run on May 20th to benefit our Michigan Police Officers hurt in the line of duty. The ride kicks off at Bloomers Bike Shop in Clarkston 5845 Dixie Hwy Registration is from 9a-11a $25 a rider + $10 for passenger the ride ends at Oakland County Sportsman Club. Come support our men in blue and enjoy live music, silent auction, 50/50 raffle and spaghetti dinner. For more info visit www.livinglegendsus.org

Cancer Benefit at Total Sports in Harrison Twp. 40501 Production Dr. Sat. May 20th 12p-5p $15 cash admission includes pizza, salad, pop, water, coffee and dessert. Come support the family and enjoy games, silent auction, 50/50 raffles and line dancing from Kathy Dula from Hooked on Country Dancing. All proceeds go to Linda Powers medical bills and expenses. She has a rare and inoperable cancer.

Cancer Benefit at Diamondback Saloon in Belleville on Sunday May 21st 4p-10p Just $15 for a Spaghetti dinner. Come support a special young lady named Michelle fighting her cancer battle. All proceeds from drink sales, tips and all raffles go directly to the family. Click HERE for more info or visit their website diamondbacksaloon.com

Pretties for Pitties will host a Ladies’ Day Out on Sunday May 21st at the VFW Post 9283 at 16200 Dix-Toledo Rd in Southgate from 1p-6p Admission is $2.oo and proceeds go towards providing service to area pitbulls in need. Enjoy this unique vendor show for a great cause! For more details click HERE!

Dick Genthe Drive Safe Pledge This is a great opportunity for your school for a chance to earn $10,000! From now until June 2nd, Genthe encourages students and parents to sign the Drive Safe Detroit Pledge. At the end, the school with the most pledges wins the grand prize! Join Dick Genthe Chevrolet in ensuring our teenagers aren’t another statistic! For more details click HERE!

Relay for Life in Livonia with the American Cancer Society on June 3rd 12p – June 4th 6am at Bentley Field 15100 Hubbard St Livonia, MI Facebook or follow this Relay for Life event on theirpage! HERE To donate or join a team click on June 3rd 12p – June 4th 6am at Bentley Field 15100 Hubbard St Livonia, MI

Relay for Life in Westland with the American Cancer Society on June 10th 11a – June 11th at 7a at Westland Farmers Market 1901 N. Carlson St. in Westland. This Relay for Life event in Westland is doing a special tribute on June 10th at 10p for Linda Lee during their Luminara Ceremony. Join WYCD and Frank Williams Jr. out there and be apart of this special moment for our Linda Lee. To donate or to join a team click HERE!

Kroger has teamed up with Children’s Miracle Network Purchase a $1, $5, $10 balloon at the register inside Kroger stores and all funds raised goes to Children’s Miracle Network! Funds are raised to provide critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care to patients. Here locally Kroger helps Beaumont hospital and Sparrow.

Kroger also supports the Ted Lindsay Foundation Look for the Autism $1 puzzle piece that can be purchased at all Kroger registers. All funds go to the Ted Lindsay foundation to help research autism and build awareness about children with autism.

Color Me Extraordinary Family Fun 5k on Sat. June 24th 8am at Avondale High School located at 2800 Waukegan St., Auburn Hills. Join WYCD’s Roxanne and bring the family for this great event for Easterseals Michigan. For more information click HERE!