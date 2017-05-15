LIST* The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2016

While celebrities continue to give their babies unique names like Luna or Bear, it seems the average mom and dad are sticking to classic monikers. According to the Social Security Administration’s annual list of the most popular baby names, Noah was the top name for boys in 2016, the fourth year in a row it has held the title, while Emma was the most popular name for girls for a third year.

In general, both the boy and girl Top Ten is pretty similar to 2015, with only Alexander falling off the list for boys, and Elijah making the list for the first time. Meanwhile Charlotte seems to be gaining in popularity for girls, as has William and Mason for boys.

Thanks to “Star Wars,” more folks are naming their kids Klylo, with 3,359 boys getting the name in 2015 as compared to only 901 in 2015. Other boys names on the rise include Creed, Adonis and Zayn. As for girls, Kehlani jumped in popularity, as did Royalty, Saoirse, Ophelia and Alessia.

One name that seems to be dropping in popularity is Caitlyn. Just one year Caitlyn Jenner revealed her new name, all variations on the moniker have declined in popularity, including Caitlin, Caitlyn, Katelynn and Kaitlynn. On the male side, names that seem to be declining include Jonael, Aadren, Triston and Freddy.

Most Popular Names For Girls In 2016

Emma Olivia Ava Sophia Isabella Mia Charlotte Abigail Emily Harper

Most Popular Names For Boys

Noah Liam William Mason James Benjamin Jacob Michael Elijah Ethan

Source: CNN