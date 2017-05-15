Lady Antebellum Release Title Track From “Heart Break”

May 15, 2017 6:48 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

WYCD Hoedown’s Lady Antebellum just released the title track from their upcoming album “Heartbreak,” which they wrote during recording sessions in Los Angeles and Florida.

The song is about someone taking a break before venturing into the dating scene again after a breakup, with Hillary Scott sharing, “It was the first song we wrote for this record that we could really build a whole album around.”

Heartbreak,” the band’s upcoming seventh album is set to drop June 9th and then catch them at the 99.5 WYCD Hoedown on June 30th!

