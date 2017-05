The U.S. Post Office needs your help tomorrow to “Stamp Out Hunger.” Pam Donato is organizing the nationwide food drive, which comes at a time where your donations are sorely needed.

The Post Office hopes to collect more than 80-million pounds of food this year. About 49-million people in the U.S. do not know where their next meal is coming from. That number includes 16-million children.

Source: U.S. Postal Service