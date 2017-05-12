Thomas Rhett Shares First Photo of Adopted Daughter

"Thank you to everyone who prayed every single day for this sweet girl." May 12, 2017 5:13 PM
Thomas Rhett took to social media this afternoon to introduce his new adopted daughter Willa.

“Meet Willa Gray Akins! I can’t believe our daughter is finally home🙌🏼,” he wrote. “Thank you to everyone who prayed every single day for this sweet girl.”

In February Rhett and his wife Lauren announced that she was pregnant AND they were planning on adopting. “We’re so happy to announce that we are pregnant & in the process of adopting a child from Africa! Safe to say life is about to get crazy!,” Rhett tweeted, along with posting a photo of him and Akins posing with balloons spelling out “Baby.”

The couple is halfway there. Check out the cute photo below.

