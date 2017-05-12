The Most Popular Talk Show Host in Each State

May 12, 2017 9:55 AM By Jon Corrigan

When it comes to talk show hosts – whether it’s morning, day-part or late-night – everyone has their personal favorite(s). But which hosts are most beloved geographically?

The analysts at Reviews.org and Cabletv.com paired up to find each state’s favorite talk show host. Using Google trends data from over the last five years, they discovered where in America certain hosts have the biggest following.

Michigan, and much of the southern United States, are partial towards Jerry Springer. And seeing that I’m a child of the 90s, I couldn’t be happier.

Check out the map below:

2talkshowhostsmap The Most Popular Talk Show Host in Each State

(Credit: Reviews.org)

