Rascal Flatts Make A Surprise Karaoke Appearance

May 12, 2017 5:46 AM By Rachael Hunter

Imagine, you’re out with your friends at a karaoke bar, singing your favorite Rascal Flatts song and then BAM! Rascal Flatts appear on stage!! Rascal Flatts recently surprised a group of fans by joining them for a round of karaoke. In a video posted exclusively on “People,” the group walk in on two girls who are on stage and join them to sing their hit “Bless This Broken Road.” The band also treated the crowd to their hit cover of “Life is a Highway.”

But that’s not all. The band also just shared a new song, “I Know You Won’t,” from their upcoming album “Back to Us,” which drops May 19th.

