18 Mother’s Day Freebies & Deals Around Metro Detroit

By: Jon Corrigan
Mother’s Day is this Sunday, May 14.
It’s a day that gives people the opportunity to repay moms for all they do. That being said, don’t buy an over-the-top gift if you don’t have to. What’s the old adage, the best things in life are free (or discounted)?
Below are a handful of deals and freebies for Mother’s Day.
So, go ahead and treat mom without breaking the bank. We won’t tell.
Amazon.com: Gifts with free shipping on $25 of select clothing, jewelry and shoe purchases.
Baskin Robbins: Order a Mother’s Day ice cream cake online and save $3 with promo code MOTHER. The offer is good through May 16.
Boston Market: Coupon for $5 off a family meal on Sunday.
Champps Kitchen & Bar: You get a free meal bonus card with purchase when dining in on May 12-14. Bonus cards are redeemable on May 15 to June 11.
Groupon.com: Mom-a-Rama Super Sale with up to 80 percent off Mother’s Day gifts and $10 off with coupon code WELCOME for new members.
Hallmark: Free candle with purchase among other special offers.
Hooters: Free meals for moms from a special menu at participating locations.
JC Penney: Coupon for $10 off $25 purchase; expires Tuesday.
Kohl’s: Coupon for $10 off $50 purchase of Mother’s Day gift; coupon for 20 percent off jewelry; expires Sunday.
LivingSocial.com: Save up to 70 percent on gifts for Mom.
Macy’s: Free gifts with purchase.
P.F. Chang’s: Buy-one-get-one-free entrees with email signup.
ProFlowers: One dozen rainbow roses for $19.99.
Romano’s Macaroni Grill: Take mom to Romano’s this weekend and receive a coupon for a free appetizer to be used at the next visit before May 31. The eatery also is offering dinner and dessert for just $19.99 per person on Saturday and Sunday.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Free $25 gift cards for moms on Saturday and Sunday redeemable May 15-July 2. Select restaurants open at noon on Sunday, too.
Starbucks: Half off Frappuccinos from 3 to 6 p.m. through Sunday.
Texas de Brazil: Free $20 certificate for Moms good on a future visit when dining on Sunday.
Walmart: Free Beauty Box for moms who use Walmart’s free grocery pickup service on Sunday.