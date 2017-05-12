“Dynasty” Getting Reboot Treatment

May 12, 2017 6:00 AM By Chuck Edwards

Add “Dynasty” to the list of shows getting the reboot treatment. In case you missed it, CW has officially picked up the legendary nighttime soap. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of “Gossip Girl” fame are behind the new show, and Elizabeth Gillies is set to star.

Like the original, which ran on ABC from 1981 to 1989, the wealthy Colbys and the Carringtons will be feuding. This time, though, they’ll have more diversity. For instance, Peruvian-Australian actress Nathalie Kelley will play one of the main characters, Cristal. She’s described as “a Hispanic woman who marries into a WASP family and America’s most powerful class.”

At this point, that’s all we know.

 

Source: CNN

