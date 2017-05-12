Brett Eldredge Celebrates His Dog Edgar’s 1st Birthday!!

Brett Eldredge gathered some friends to celebrate his dog, Edgar‘s, first birthday yesterday (Thursday, May 11th). Brett had balloons and dog-friendly treats, and he even serenaded his best buddy. He shared a video on Instagram writing, “Everyone sing HAPPY BIRTHDAY to @edgarboogie with us!!! He turns 1 today!”

Edgar has become the focus of several of Brett’s posts on social media. He’s a permanent fixture on the road with the singer, who

even carried him around in a baby carrier when he was a bit smaller.

Brett announced the August 4th release of his self-titled album earlier this week. The debut single, “Something I’m Good At,” continues to climb the charts.