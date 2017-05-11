What Is The Most Embarrassing Thing You’ve Googled?

May 11, 2017

It’s unlikely Google knows much about your personal life, but a team of UK data analysts have uncovered the most common Google searches made about loved ones and those close to us. They found the most common spouse-related searchers were about cheating, with the biggest question about partners being: “Is my boyfriend gay?” The next most common searches for male partners were: “Why does my boyfriend hate me?” and “Why does my husband lie?”

Searches from suspicious spouses dominated Google’s suggestions for wives and girlfriends, but concern about mental health was also a common theme. For questions starting with “Is my girlfriend…”, Google automatically offered up “cheating?”, “pregnant?” and “crazy?”. Husbands also looked bad when it came to autofilled searches with the most common three searchers being “Why does husband…lie?”, “…snore?”, and “…look at porn?” Searches about children were typically health and welfare related. Sadly, the most common autocomplete suggestion fill in for “Why does my…” ended with “…hate me?”

 

