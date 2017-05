Shania Twain’s new single “Life’s About To Get Good” isn’t due out until next month, but fans can hear some of it on TV right now.

In case you missed it, the tune is being used as part of NBC’s new TV commercial for the 2018 Winter Olympics. About 60 seconds of the tune can be heard over footage of gold medalists like Shaun White, Lindsey Vonn and Chloe Kim.