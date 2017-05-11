RaeLynn To Make In-Store Appearance At Lansing Forever 21

RaeLynn has partnered with Forever 21 for a series of exclusive in-store appearances in support of her current RaVe tour. She will visit stores in select cities to meet fans and sign copies of her new album, Wildhorse. Two lucky winners at each event will be selected randomly to receive tickets for that night’s show.

RaeLynn kicks off her Forever 21 appearance schedule tomorrow (Friday, May 12th) at the Jordan Creek Town Center in Des Moines, Iowa, and will continue through May 23rd at Nashville’s Cool Springs Galleria.

In the meantime, RaeLynn’s headlining RaVe tour plays at Joe’s Live in Rosemont, IL tonight (Thursday, May 11th). The show includes a Radio Disney curated pre-party, followed by a performance by RaeLynn and then a dance party with fans and a live DJ.