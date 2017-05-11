RaeLynn To Make In-Store Appearance At Lansing Forever 21

May 11, 2017 7:34 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

RaeLynn has partnered with Forever 21 for a series of exclusive in-store appearances in support of her current RaVe tour. She will  visit stores in select cities to meet fans and sign copies of her new album, Wildhorse. Two lucky winners at each event will be selected randomly to receive tickets for that night’s show.

RaeLynn kicks off her Forever 21 appearance schedule tomorrow (Friday, May 12th) at the Jordan Creek Town Center in Des Moines, Iowa, and will continue through May 23rd at Nashville’s Cool Springs Galleria.

In the meantime, RaeLynn’s headlining RaVe tour plays at Joe’s Live in Rosemont, IL tonight (Thursday, May 11th). The show includes a Radio Disney curated pre-party, followed by a performance by RaeLynn and then a dance party with fans and a live DJ.

Friday, May 19
4:30-6:30 PM
Forever 21 at Eastwood Towne Center
Lansing, MI

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music & CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live