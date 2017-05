Summer is right around the corner and now is the time to start planning your Michigan getaway! We invite you to learn more about Mt. Pleasant and all that this Michigan city has to offer. Chris Rowley from the Mt. Pleasant Area Convention & Visitors Bureau phoned in to talk about all the excitement going on in Mt. Pleasant.

Visit their website www.mountpleasantwow.com and explore more at www.puremichigan.org

Do you have a favorite part of Michigan you like to visit?