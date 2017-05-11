Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson For President In 2020?

We have a reality TV star president, is a wrestler POTUS next? Dwayne Johnson is now saying there’s a “real possibility.”

Johnson didn’t get political during the election, but he does have some plans if he were to be elected. “Personally, poise would be important. Leadership would be important,” he says. “Taking responsibility for everybody. [If I didn’t agree with someone] on something, I wouldn’t shut them out. I would actually include them. The first thing we’d do is we’d come and sit down and we’d talk about it.”

While Johnson won’t get into the nitty gritty of what he thinks of Donald Trump versus Hillary Clinton, he does have very clear opinions on the travel ban. “I completely disagree with it,” Johnson explains. “I believe in our national security to the core, but I don’t believe in a ‘ban’ that bans immigrants. I believe in inclusion. Our country was built on that, and it continues to be made strong by that.”

