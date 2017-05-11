Carrie Underwood Does More To Help Girls Sports Team

Carrie Underwood is doing even more to help girls sports teams. The singer’s CALIA fitness brand and the Dicks Sporting Goods Foundation, which sells CALIA, have pledged to donate $200,000 to crowdfunding platform, DonorsChoose.org, to fully fund girls team sports projects.

The huge donation, the third Sports Matter donation made on behalf of CALIA by Carrie and the DICK’S Foundation, will help fund an estimated 100 teams across the country in the month of May. Previous donations went to help Carrie’s alma mater Checotah (Oklahoma) School District’s Girls Athletic programs and to the Aldine Independent School District’s Girls Athletic programs in Houston, Texas.

“Sports were a big part of my life growing up, so it’s important to me that girls across the country get those same opportunities,” Carrie shares. “Through ‘Sports Matter,’ CALIA and The DICK’S Foundation, we are empowering hundreds of girls across the country to learn, grow and dream, teaching them to do what they love later in life.”