Bob Seger to Perform at ‘Pine Knob’ for First Time in 21 Years

By: Jon Corrigan

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band will return to DTE Energy Music Theatre for one night only on Saturday September 9, at 7:30 p.m.

The show will be the first time since June 21, 1996 that Seger has played Pine Knob and marks his 27th appearance at the historic venue. Tickets will go on sale Saturday May 20, 10:00 a.m.

The concert announcement comes just days after Seger shared he was “Starting to feel nostalgic…” on his website, coupled with a picture of a 1970’s performance at the venue formerly known as “Pine Knob.”