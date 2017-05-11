15 Former MTV Stars That Died Too Soon

By: Jon Corrigan

In the wake of Christopher “Big Black” Boykin’s passing earlier this week (May 11), we look back on other MTV stars that have died over the years.

Christopher “Big Black” Boykin –

Boykin went from professional skateboarder-turned-TV host Rob Dyrdek’s bodyguard to a reality TV star on the MTV series Rob & Big which ran from 2006 to 2008. Boykin died of a heart attack on Tuesday. He was 45.

Clay Adler –

The Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County star, 27, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound while on a desert trip with friends in March 2017. The reality series ended in 2007.

Valerie Fairman –

Fairman, a 16 and Pregnant alum, was found dead of a presumed drug overdose in December 2016. The 23-year-old is survived by her 7-year-old daughter, Naveah.

Erik Roner –

Roner, an extreme sports star and frequent figure on Nitro Circus, died at age 39 in September 2015, suffering fatal injuries in a freak skydiving accident.

Sam Sarpong –

Wilmer Valderrama’s co-host on Yo Momma, Sarpong committed suicide after jumping off a bridge in October 2015. He was 40.

Vincent “Don Vito” Margera –

A regular on Viva La Bam, the uncle of Bam Margera, best-known as “Don Vito,” died in November 2015 after years of health problems. He was 59.

Diem Brown –

The Road Rules and The Challenge star lost her battle with colon cancer in November 2014 at age 32. Brown, who had survived two rounds of ovarian cancer in years prior, was honored by her former co-stars with an emotional MTV special.

Ryan Knight –

A star on The Real World: New Orleans and The Challenge, Knight was found dead from an accidental overdose in 2014, just two weeks after Diem Brown’s passing. He was 28.

Shain Gandee –

Gandee, 21, a cast member on Buckwild, was found dead with two others from accidental poisonous carbon monoxide fumes in April 2013.

Sean Sasser –

Sasser, a Detroit native, starred on The Real World: San Francisco and is perhaps best-known for his relationship with fellow Real World star Pedro Zamora, who died of AIDS in 1994. Sasser lost his fight against mesothelioma in August 2013 at age 44.

Joey Kovar –

A member of The Real World: Hollywood, Kovar overdosed on opiates in August 2012 at age 29.

Ryan Dunn –

Dunn, a beloved figure on Jackass and Viva La Bam, died in a car accident in June 2011. He was 34.

Kandice Hutchinson –

Hutchinson, a contestant on Double Shot at Love, was killed in a car accident shortly after production wrapped in October 2008. She was 22.

Frankie Abernathy –

A member of The Real World’s 2004 season in San Diego, Abernathy passed away in June 2007. The 25-year-old had long-suffered from cystic fibrosis, a chronic lung disease.

Pedro Zamora –

A member of The Real World‘s 1994 season, HIV-positive Zamora helped humanize the disease during a polarizing time, also leaving a lasting impact on the LGBT community. He died in November 1994 at age 22.