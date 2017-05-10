Rob Dyrdek Speaks Out After Sudden Death of Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin

By: Jon Corrigan
Rob Dyrdek has spoke out after the death of his friend and former Rob & Big co-star Christopher “Big Black” Boykin, who died unexpectedly on Tuesday. He was 45.
“My heart is broken. I don’t want write this post,” Dyrdek wrote, penning a series of tweets. “I don’t want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you.”
Big Black went from the professional skateboarder-turned-TV host’s bodyguard to a reality TV star himself, sharing a MTV series with Dyrdek from 2006 to 2008.
The duo’s fame led to two spin-off series, Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness, which Big Black made several appearances on.
Read Dyrdek’s tweets below:
