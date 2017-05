Love the sound of something so much you wish you could have it with you always? Well Skin Motion has you covered. The company is in the midst of creating tattoos that play up to a minute of whatever audio you’d like.

Here’s how it works: a person gets a sound wave inked on their arm. Then, when the Skin Motion app is on and a phone’s camera is pointed at the tattoo, the audio will play.

The company has videos of the technology on its website, but some are calling it a hoax.

See for yourself: